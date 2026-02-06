Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Lp
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Longopac®. Compact machine with side channel blower for suctioning dry materials. With Tact² filter cleaning and Longopac® disposal system.
The cleaning of production areas and machines is the domain of our industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Longopac®. The wear-free side channel blower, as well as the innovative automatic filter cleaning Tact², also allow continuous operation of the compact machine, e.g., in use as a stationary suction device at production and packaging machines.Dry materials such as mineral dust are eliminated with reduced dust thanks to the Longopac® disposal system.
Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal systemEnables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerA side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerAutomatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
- Clear compact design of the filter.
- Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow rate (l/s/m³/h)
|68 / 244.8
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|286 / 28.6
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|Nominal width 70
|Accessory nominal size
|Nominal width 50 Nominal width 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.9
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|107
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included: no