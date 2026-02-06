INDUSTRIAL DUST EXTRACTORS
Continuous suction of suspended particles The continuous dust extraction directly at the point of origin in the process, as well as from the surrounding area, makes an important contribution to process reliability and occupational safety. Our industrial dust extractors for use in production are suitable for all kinds of dust and fine swarf that occur in the machining process.
Industrial dust extractors
Dedusters are machines that extract suspended particles, especially fine dust from the air. Our industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow rate. This portfolio includes machines suitable for use inside and outside an Atex zone 22.
Industrial dedusters Ex
We build our explosion-proof industrial dedusters strictly according to the Z22 directive for explosive suspended and flammable particles.