Industrial vacuum IVS 100/75 Lp
The 7.5 kW IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum is equipped with the Longopac® alternative disposal system and is ideal even for vacuuming large quantities of heavy rubble.
Perfect for vacuuming solids such as very large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts (also with long hose): the IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum with integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags. This clever disposal system not only enables the disposal of suction media with very little dust, it also does away with the need for a separate container. Driven by a powerful three-phase motor (IE2) with soft start-up, the vacuum cleaner has a 7.5 kW side channel blower alongside an M-approved star filter and is also suitable for continuous operation. The filter is cleaned by means of a horizontal filter shaker with comfort gearbox for targeted power transmission. This means that the cleaning results remain equally as good, regardless of how little force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stored directly on the machine so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost. An optionally available remote control also enables the machine to be switched on and off from a distance (up to 30 m).
Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal systemEnables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 7.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with a large star filter
- Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow rate (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 536
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|305 / 30.5
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|7.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|Nominal width 70
|Accessory nominal size
|Nominal width 70 Nominal width 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|173
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|173.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1465
Equipment
- Accessories included: no