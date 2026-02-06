Perfect for vacuuming solids such as very large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts (also with long hose): the IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum with integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags. This clever disposal system not only enables the disposal of suction media with very little dust, it also does away with the need for a separate container. Driven by a powerful three-phase motor (IE2) with soft start-up, the vacuum cleaner has a 7.5 kW side channel blower alongside an M-approved star filter and is also suitable for continuous operation. The filter is cleaned by means of a horizontal filter shaker with comfort gearbox for targeted power transmission. This means that the cleaning results remain equally as good, regardless of how little force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stored directly on the machine so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost. An optionally available remote control also enables the machine to be switched on and off from a distance (up to 30 m).