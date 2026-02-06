The compact industrial vacuum IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc is perfect for separating cooling lubricants and chips. With its robust design, the oil-resistant castors and also oil-resistant power cable, the vacuum cleaner impresses as a long-lasting assistant in tough everyday industrial use. The machine has a tilting chassis and generously dimensioned collection tank with 120 litre capacity – perfect for large volumes of liquid and/or largely dust-free solids such as chips. With the optional chip cage the solids can be neatly separated from the liquid. The hose connection can be rotated 360° at the suction head for particularly flexible work without any annoying knotting. The filling level can be comfortably read at any time on the emptying hose. The emptying can be done in two ways: via the emptying hose or the tilting chassis. It is also possible to attach a lift truck.