The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum is a compact machine with tilting chassis. The liquid vacuum offers a 120-litre stainless steel container for large quantities of liquids and/or mostly dust-free solids such as shavings. Solids can be separated from the vacuumed liquids without problems using the optional swarf basket. The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me can vacuum even corrosive media thanks to its stainless steel construction. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head guarantees excellent freedom of movement and prevents annoying tangling of the suction hose. The current filling level can be comfortably read off the drainage pipe. Drainage is carried out either by the drainage pipe of using the tilting chassis. The robust design including oil-resistant castors and power cord ensures a long service life even through tough daily industrial use. Thanks to the robust design, picking the machine up using a forklift is completely hassle-free.