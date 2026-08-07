T 10/1 Bp HEPA
The T 10/1 Bp HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45% recycled material¹⁾ to conserve resources and impresses with its excellent suction power and highly efficient HEPA 14 filter.
The T 10/1 Bp HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, which conserves resources and saves energy during production. It impresses with outstanding cleaning quality, sustainability and an attractive price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries guarantee first-class suction power and excellent cleaning results. The device's durability and robustness is also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. As the operating noise of the T 10/1 Bp HEPA is only 57 dB(A) despite its high suction power, it can be used at any time in noise-sensitive locations. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body using the folding carrying handle. The hopper volume of the vacuum cleaner is 10 litres. Accessories, such as a crevice nozzle, can be stored on the machine itself so they are always to hand. The battery and the corresponding quick charger must be ordered separately for this machine version.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for applications in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from reinforced fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The accessories can be stored in the machine head for added convenience.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|40
|Rated performance (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Output power (A)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 355
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
- Floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: fleece
- Motor protection filter
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 Filter
- Permanent filter basket: fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Folding ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpeted floors