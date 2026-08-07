The T 10/1 Bp HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, which conserves resources and saves energy during production. It impresses with outstanding cleaning quality, sustainability and an attractive price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries guarantee first-class suction power and excellent cleaning results. The device's durability and robustness is also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. As the operating noise of the T 10/1 Bp HEPA is only 57 dB(A) despite its high suction power, it can be used at any time in noise-sensitive locations. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body using the folding carrying handle. The hopper volume of the vacuum cleaner is 10 litres. Accessories, such as a crevice nozzle, can be stored on the machine itself so they are always to hand. The battery and the corresponding quick charger must be ordered separately for this machine version.