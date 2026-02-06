Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks. At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws. At last – work without getting tired: thehigh-pressure gun.quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.

Mobility The integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enableseasy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact package. The integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enableseasy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact package.