Water blaster HD 5/12 C Plus
Convenient, mobile and versatile: the HD 5/12 C Plus cold water blaster features horizontal and vertical operation. With accessory storage, brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief.
This cold water blaster is compact, mobile and versatile. The integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. This machine has a high quality brass cylinder head, automatic pressure relief that protects the components and extends the service life.
Features and benefits
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
MobilityThe integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enableseasy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact package.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on in horizontal operation. In this way,the machine offers maximum stability. Separate parking and transport position for the spray unit.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easily accessible water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in water.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber band for attaching the HP hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Feed temperature (°C)
|up to 60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|115 / 11.5
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|175 / 17.5
|Connected load (kW)
|2.3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size (mm)
|38
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|24.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 360 x 930
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
- Pressure switch-off