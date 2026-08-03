Rim cleaner premium RM 667 + Insect remover RM 618, 500ml
A strong partnership: Premium RM 667 Rim Cleaner is a fast and effective solution for cleaning all customary types of rim, whilst the RM 618 Insect Remover gently cleans insect residues from vehicle paintwork and windows.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|2 x 500
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H302 Harmful if swallowed
- H317 May cause an allergic skin reaction
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
Application areas
- Vehicles