Rim cleaner premium RM 667 + Insect remover RM 618, 500ml

A strong partnership: Premium RM 667 Rim Cleaner is a fast and effective solution for cleaning all customary types of rim, whilst the RM 618 Insect Remover gently cleans insect residues from vehicle paintwork and windows.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 2 x 500
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Rim cleaner premium RM 667 + Insect remover RM 618, 500ml
Rim cleaner premium RM 667 + Insect remover RM 618, 500ml
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H302 Harmful if swallowed
  • H317 May cause an allergic skin reaction
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
Application areas
  • Vehicles
Cleaning agents