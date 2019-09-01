Request a call back

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HD/HDS 25% discount
Terms and Conditions
1. Qualification:
To qualify for 25% discount on service, accessories or detergents you must purchase any HD/HDS professional high pressure cleaner.
2. Promotion Period:
Purchases must be made between 01/09/2019 – 30/11/19. Any Purchase made after 30/11/19 will not be eligible for this promotion.
3. Machines:
This promotion only applies to purchases of new Kärcher Professional High-Pressure Cleaners (Pressure Washers).
4. Discount
Once the purchase of a new machine has been made a 25 % discount coupon will be issued.
One discount coupon per machine purchase is valid.
The 25% discount can be used on one of the following
o First service (valid for each machine purchased)
o Purchase of any HD/HDS Accessory
o Purchase of any HD/HDS Detergent
5. Discount availability period:
The period will begin from date of purchase.
5.1 When purchasing your machine you will be advised the required service intervals to qualify for the 25% discount on your first service based upon machine usage:
a. HD (cold water pressure washers)
b. HDS (hot water pressure washers)
To be serviced in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines.
5.2 25 % discount on Accessories or Detergent is valid until 15 December 2019
6. Existing Offers:
NOT to be used in conjunction with any other offers, or with other contract pricing agreements.
7. Exclusions:
Offer available to companies or individuals based in the ZA only.
8. Right to withdraw:
Kärcher (ZA) Limited reserves the right to alter, cancel or withdraw this promotion at any time without prior notice.
9. General:
All other terms remain unchanged, including the exemption for wear parts and defects caused by misuse or neglect. (see section our Standard Terms and Conditions of Sale)