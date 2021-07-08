Cleanliness is half the business

Selling cars requires technical know-how, customer understanding and charisma. However, these qualities are only part of what business success means. In order to create a pleasant atmosphere for receiving your customers, cleanliness is an absolute must. This also applies to the repair center, where cleanliness is a prerequisite for safe work. This is why Kärcher offers you cleaning concepts that are adapted to the specific requirements of car dealerships and repair centers. See for yourself on the following pages our extensive range of cleaning equipment and customer-friendly service solutions.