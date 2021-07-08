Building trade has clean soil.

Clean is always safe.

What good is performance without reliability? What is robustness without security? In construction, you need all of these properties in one device. In every device. And guaranteed with each of our professional devices. Every construction site is different. And each of them lurks a wide variety of dangers for the people who work there: Slipping hazard, tripping hazard, health hazard from dust and chemicals. A helmet alone is not enough. You can reliably eliminate many sources of danger with our professional cleaning solutions for the construction industry. Vacuum dirt and dust regularly or as soon as it arises.