Dust Extraction Terms and Conditions

1. The Promoter

The promoter (the “Promoter”) is Kärcher (ZA) (Pty) Ltd. .

2. The Competition

2.1 The title of the competition is “Construction Dust Quiz Competition”.

2.2 A chance to win one of 20 Karcher Safety hamper by participating in the Construction Dust Quiz and completing the entry form The hamper includes: Ear protectors, gloves, safety glasses and a chance to win Drilling Dust Nozzles.



3. How to enter

3.1 The competition will run from 1 June 2019 (the "Opening Date") to 31 August 2019 (the "Closing Date") inclusive (the “Promotional Period”).

3.2 All competition entries must be received by the Promoter by no later than 11.59 pm on the Closing Date. All competition entries received after the Closing Date are automatically disqualified.

3.3 To enter the competition:

(a) Play the Construction Dust Quiz (www.karcherdustquiz.co.za) by answering all 5questions and complete the contact form to be entered into the draw for a chance to win.

(b) This prize draw is an internet only draw, no other method of entry will be accepted.

3.4 Winners will be selected at random using a computer-generated draw at the end of the Promotional Period and contacted via email.

3.5 No purchase necessary.

3.6 The Promoter will not accept any responsibility for competition entries that are lost, damaged or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind.

3.7 By submitting a competition entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions.



4. Eligibility

4.1 The competition is only open to all residents in South Africa aged 18 years or over.

4.2 In entering the competition, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim the prize. The Promoter may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to enter the competition.

4.3 The Promoter will not accept competition entries that are:

(a) automatically generated by computer;

(b) completed by third parties or in bulk;

(c) illegible, have been altered, reconstructed, forged or tampered with; or

(d) incomplete.

4.4 You may play the quiz as many times as you wish however duplicate entries will automatically be disqualified. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed.

4.5 The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify you if your entry is delayed, damaged, incomplete, altered or illegible or your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the competition.

5. The prize

5.1 First prize is one of twenty safety hampers. The hamper includes the following: Protective goggles, Protective gloves, clamp ear protectors and a drilling nozzle.

5.2 The prize is subject to availability. There is no cash alternative for the prize. It is non-exchangeable or transferable to another person. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize or any element of it with a prize of equal or greater value.

5.3 The Promoter reserves the right to alter, cancel or withdraw this competition at any time without prior notice.



6. Winner announcement

6.1 The Promoter will contact the winners by email no later than 14 September and using the email address provided with the competition entry

6.2 Winners must e-mail back (using the email address marketing@karcher.co.za) telling the Promoter their first name, surname and full postal address so that their prizes may be sent by the Promoter’s partner carrier. The Promoter cannot accept responsibility for the acts or omissions of any third parties including but not limited to the Promoter’s partner carrier.

6.3 If a winner fails to respond to the e-mail sent by the Promoter within 48 hours, the Promoter reserves the right to choose another winner from among the participants on the terms specified by these Regulations.



7. Claiming the prize

7.1 If you are the winner of the prize, you will have 48 hours from the date of the Promoter’s email to claim the prize by replying to the email with the information requested. If you do not claim the prize by this date, your claim will become invalid.

7.2 The Promoter will make all reasonable efforts to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted or is not available, or has not claimed the prize within 48 hours, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant selected in accordance with paragraph 3.4.

7.3 The winner should allow up to 48 hours after responding to the Promoter’s email to receive confirmation of the prize.



8. Data protection and publicity

8.1 If you are the winner of the competition, you agree that the Promoter may use your name, image and town or county of residence to announce the winner of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes.



9. General

9.1 If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude you from participating in the competition.

9.2 The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel, or amend the prize competition where it becomes necessary to do so.



