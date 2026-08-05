Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 10 m, max. 250 bar
The 10 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
10 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes up to 220 bar (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Features and benefits
Very flexible high-pressure hose with rubber outer covering and braided steel
- Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
- High wear resistance and long lifetime.
- Pressure resistant up to 250 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Length (m)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.9
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M