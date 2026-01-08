WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush

Particularly versatile thanks to its clever combination: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines a foam jet, high-pressure flat spray nozzle and a soft brush in a single product.

Cleverly combined: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines three important functions in a single product. Apply foam, loosen stubborn dirt with a high-pressure flat spray or work particularly thoroughly yet carefully with a soft brush – everything is possible without having to change the accessories even once. The required function is selected with a lever in the grip area of the brush. This means that the wash brush is particularly versatile, saves time, is comfortable and always guarantees perfect cleaning results – even on delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The integrated detergent tank allows users to work for longer without refilling.

Features and benefits
3-in-1 product – combines three essential cleaning functions: Foam jet, high-pressure flat spray and wash brush
  • A wide range of application options thanks to the combination of essential functions.
  • Added convenience for thorough and efficient cleaning.
Quick and intuitive selection of the required function with a lever in the grip area of the brush
  • Intuitive function selection. 
  • Efficient cleaning without having to change accessories.
Detergent tank integrated in the brush head
  • Powerful foam removes even stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly.
  • Enables users to work for longer without refilling. This saves time.
Wash brush with soft bristles, suitable for many different surfaces
  • Gentle cleaning even of delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 377 x 264 x 223
Videos
