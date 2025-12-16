21" Undercarriage Cleaner Kit
21" Undercarriage Cleaner Kit, Pressure Washer Accessory to Clean Under Cars, Trucks and SUV's
Clean the underside of your vehicles with ease using the Kärcher 21" Undercarriage Cleaner Kit. With a powerful flow rate of 1 to 2.5 GPM and a maximum PSI of 4,000, this kit delivers exceptional cleaning performance. The 21" undercarriage cleaner effectively removes dirt, grime, and debris from hard-to-reach areas underneath your vehicles. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting use and reliable performance. The kit includes a 20" 2-piece extension wand with a swivel caster, providing extended reach and maneuverability. Easily navigate around the undercarriage for thorough cleaning without straining yourself. With a 1/4" plug inlet, the undercarriage cleaner kit offers easy and quick connection to compatible pressure washers. This ensures a secure and reliable attachment, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. Upgrade your cleaning experience with the Kärcher 21" Undercarriage Cleaner Kit and achieve professional-level cleanliness for your vehicles. Perfect for cars, trucks, and other vehicles, this kit provides the power and convenience you need for efficient and effective cleaning. This set includes a Undercarriage Cleaner, 2x 20" Extension Lance, and Caster Wheel Extension lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|1.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1132 x 557 x 116