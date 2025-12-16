Clean the underside of your vehicles with ease using the Kärcher 21" Undercarriage Cleaner Kit. With a powerful flow rate of 1 to 2.5 GPM and a maximum PSI of 4,000, this kit delivers exceptional cleaning performance. The 21" undercarriage cleaner effectively removes dirt, grime, and debris from hard-to-reach areas underneath your vehicles. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting use and reliable performance. The kit includes a 20" 2-piece extension wand with a swivel caster, providing extended reach and maneuverability. Easily navigate around the undercarriage for thorough cleaning without straining yourself. With a 1/4" plug inlet, the undercarriage cleaner kit offers easy and quick connection to compatible pressure washers. This ensures a secure and reliable attachment, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. Upgrade your cleaning experience with the Kärcher 21" Undercarriage Cleaner Kit and achieve professional-level cleanliness for your vehicles. Perfect for cars, trucks, and other vehicles, this kit provides the power and convenience you need for efficient and effective cleaning. This set includes a Undercarriage Cleaner, 2x 20" Extension Lance, and Caster Wheel Extension lance.