Big round brush
Use the large round brush to clean large areas in less time.
More surface in the same time – using the large round brush, you can clean large surfaces faster. Stubborn dirt can be removed from a significantly larger area in the same time with the large round brush than with smaller brushes.
Features and benefits
Large cleaning surface
- Fast cleaning of larger surfaces.
High quality material of the bristles
- With the large, robust and long-life round brush, stubborn dirt can be easily removed.
Easy cleaning of round surfaces thanks to ergonomic brush shape
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|50 x 50 x 48