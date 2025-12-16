eco!Booster 3000
For quick, thorough cleaning. The eco!Booster offers a 50% higher cleaning performance compared to the Kärcher standard flat jet. This saves water, energy and time.
Cleaning sensitive surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With a 50% higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency compared to Kärcher's standard flat jet. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even sensitive materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: With the Universal Quick Connect adapter, the eco!Booster can be easily installed on the extension lance on the high-pressure gun. The eco!Booster 3000 is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in pressure classes 1700 - 3000 PSI with 1/4" Quick Connect adapter.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
- Thorough, fast and sustainable cleaning
Faster cleaning
- For thorough cleaning in less time
50% higher water efficiency*
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency*
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Compatible with Kärcher pressure washers 1700 - 3000 PSI
- Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|226 x 104 x 42
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Based on the ability to clean 50 percent more area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small house facades
- Fences
- Areas around the home and garden