Cleaning sensitive surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With a 50% higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency compared to Kärcher's standard flat jet. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even sensitive materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: With the Universal Quick Connect adapter, the eco!Booster can be easily installed on the extension lance on the high-pressure gun. The eco!Booster 3000 is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in pressure classes 1700 - 3000 PSI with 1/4" Quick Connect adapter.