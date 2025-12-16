Get pro cleaning results with Karcher's 15" Metal Surface Cleaner! Designed for use with cold water, gas pressure washers: 2600 - 4000 PSI, up to 4.0 GPM. The combination of a 15" wide cleaning diameter and two spinning spray nozzles work to shorten your overall job time while also minimizing the streaking seen with other cleaning methods. The 3 wheels not only make the unit exceptionally easy to manuever and greatly reduce user fatique during use, they also keep the stainless steel base at a consistent height ensuring uniform cleaning results to take your pressure washing to the next level! A vinyl skirt surrounds the bottom of the unit, keeping the spray focused on cleaning and minimizing splash back to the user and surrounding areas. Includes 1/4" Quick Connect fittings and 2 Extension Lances (15" each) to quickly and easily customize the length as needed. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.