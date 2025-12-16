Certain hard surfaces (think driveways, asphalt, concrete, brick and stone) may require more intense cleaning to get the job done. While you could use a 0° (pencil jet) spray nozzle, that method can be very time consuming. Kärcher's Turbo Nozzle takes a 0° nozzle and rotates it at high speed, giving you the effective cleaning power of a pencil jet but with a wider area of cleaning. This greatly speeds up the task of deep cleaning hard surfaces. Fits Kärcher and most other brands of pressure washers rated up to 4000 PSI. Quick Connect. Not for use on delicate surfaces.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.