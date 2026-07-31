Power supply PS02 K-Tec

Full (charging) power: The battery charger for the FC 3 Cordless and the Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 electric floor cleaners.

One power supply – suitable for several devices: The Kärcher Battery charger is compatible with several cleaning devices and charges both the FC 3 Cordless and the OC 3 quickly and effectively. 

Features and benefits
Compatibility with various Kärcher cleaning devices
  • Various Kärcher cleaning devices can be charged with one power supply.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Compatible machines