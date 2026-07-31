Power supply PS07
Full (charging) power: The battery charger for the VC 5 Cordless, FC 5 Cordless and FC 7 Cordless.
One power supply – suitable for many devices: The Kärcher battery charger is compatible with many cleaning devices and charges the VC 5 Cordless, FC 5 Cordless and also the FC 7 Cordless quickly and effectively.
Features and benefits
Compatibility with various Kärcher cleaning devices
- Various Kärcher cleaning devices can be charged with one power supply.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1