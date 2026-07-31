Steam turbo brush
No more tedious scrubbing! The steam turbo brush stands for effortless cleaning in half the time. It makes your work noticeably easier, especially when cleaning crevices, joints and corners.
Steam turbo brush for effortless cleaning in half the time. Powerful cleaning action obviates the need for scrubbing. Brush vibrates to assist the cleaning action of steam for easy dirt removal. Kärcher steam turbo brush cleans in crevices, corners and edges in half the time
Features and benefits
Oscillating brush
- Increases the cleaning power of the steam - 50 % faster cleaning
- Effortless cleaning without the need for scrubbing even areas which are difficult to reach like crevices, edges etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 125 x 45
Application areas
- Even stubborn dirt
- Waste bins
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Washbasin
- Fittings
- Work surfaces in the kitchen