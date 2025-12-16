Hot water generator Heater 5.0/30 Ed

Turn your cold water pressure washer into a hot water pressure washer with our water heater.

The perfect solution for turning a cold water pressure washer into a hot water pressure washer. Our Kärcher Series water heater provides supplemental heat to cold water machines, giving users the benefits and advantages of hot water cleaning when needed. An electric-powered diesel heated unit, the Heater 5.0/30 Ed effectively heats water at a rate of up to 5 gallons per minute. ETL certified to UL & CSA standards.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Frequency (Hz) 60
Cleaning agents