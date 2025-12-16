Hot water generator Heater 5.0/30 Ed
Turn your cold water pressure washer into a hot water pressure washer with our water heater.
The perfect solution for turning a cold water pressure washer into a hot water pressure washer. Our Kärcher Series water heater provides supplemental heat to cold water machines, giving users the benefits and advantages of hot water cleaning when needed. An electric-powered diesel heated unit, the Heater 5.0/30 Ed effectively heats water at a rate of up to 5 gallons per minute. ETL certified to UL & CSA standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60