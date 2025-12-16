High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.5/20 Ea ST NG 230V 1ph
The Liberty Kärcher HDS natural gas and LP-heated cabinet pres-sure washer delivers up to 9.5 gpm at 3000 psi of industrial power. Built in the U.S.A., each model is constructed with anodized structural rivets, industrial motors, and Kärcher pumps that are backed by a 7-year warranty. All models are ETL certified to UL and CSA safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|60