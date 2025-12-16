Industrial vacuums IVM 42/13-1 Exp HEPA
This 120 volt hazardous location vacuum includes a 11.1 gallon collection capacity and a low dBA of 78. HEPA is standard.
The IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof wet/dry vacuum that meets the requirements for collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group E, F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent duty applications, the IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP comes with a 120V motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120 / 120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60 / 60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|650
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|74.8
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no