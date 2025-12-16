Industrial vacuums IVM 42/20-2 Exp HEPA

The IVM 42/20-2 Exp HEPA is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations and can safely and effectively collect combustible dust.

Few issues facing facilities today are more imperative than concerns regarding combustible dust. Kärcher has developed a series of vacuums for the exclusive purpose of safely and effectively collecting this volatile dust. Kärcher Explosion-Proof (EXP) industrial vacuums are CSA certified. The IVM 42/20-2 HEPA is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations, designed to collect dry materials in the 11.1 gallon collection tank.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120 / 120
Frequency (Hz) 60 / 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) 2 x 1020
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Secondary filter dust class H
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 136.1

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
