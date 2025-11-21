The PrimoFlex® quality hose by Kärcher, with a diameter of 5/8" and a length of 15 metres, guarantees a long lifetime, is very easy to handle and is suitable for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The material is ideally protected thanks to the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer and the opaque middle layer prevents any algae formation inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 22 bar. The water hose is also extremely temperature-resistant from 0 to +40 °C. We provide a 12-year warranty for this flexible garden hose. All garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks.