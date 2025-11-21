PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101, 5l
Hydrochloric acid-based decalcifying agent, specially made for heating coils in high-pressure cleaners. Releases even extremely stubborn lime and detergent residue while also protecting against corrosion.
The decalcifying agent is instantly effective on all inorganic deposits: the PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101 from Kärcher quickly removes even the most stubborn lime and detergent residue while also offering lasting corrosion protection in the water-conducting parts of cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners. RM 101 can restore the performance of calcified heating coils, thereby increasing the water flow, reducing the energy consumption while cleaning and improving the overall unit performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Service product for decalcification of the heating coil
- Reliable removes stubborn calcification
- Rapidly effective
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H335 May cause respiratory irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, decalcification of hot water systems.