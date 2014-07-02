G 160 Trigger Gun
Replacement gun for Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers. For all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with a clip (without Quick Connect).
Gun changing made easy. Replacement gun for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers. Suitable for all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with clip or clamp.
Features and benefits
Replacement gun for Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K 2 – K 7 class.
- Easy gun replacement.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Low pressure cleaning agent application
- Easy cleaning agent application.
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Childproof safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|422 x 40 x 181