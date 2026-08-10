Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, width 280 mm, basalt grey, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces
For cleaning textile and hard surfaces: basalt grey plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Features a practical parking hook.
Plastic floor nozzle, ID 35 and switchable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Width (mm)
|280
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|278 x 260 x 68