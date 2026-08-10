Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, width 280 mm, basalt grey, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces

For cleaning textile and hard surfaces: basalt grey plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Features a practical parking hook.

Plastic floor nozzle, ID 35 and switchable.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 280
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 278 x 260 x 68
Videos
Compatible machines