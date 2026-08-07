The upholstery nozzle achieves excellent cleaning results thanks to its manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters, which cling perfectly to the surface to be cleaned when vacuuming. As a result, dirt, especially animal hair, is quickly and reliably picked up from textile surfaces in the car and home. The upholstery nozzle has a generous working width of 180 millimetres and is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.