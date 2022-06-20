Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4 S V-20/6/22
Super powerful and energy-efficient: The wet/dry vacuum cleaner with convenient flat pleated filter, 20 l stainless steel container, 6 m cable and 2.2 m suction hose removes all dirt without leaving any residue.
Super powerful and energy-efficient with only 1000 watts: device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for the best cleaning results. The WD 4 S V-20/6/22 is equipped with a robust and impact-resistant 20 l stainless steel container, a 6 m long electric cable, 2.2 metre suction hose, flat pleated filter and fleece filter bag. With the flat pleated filter, dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt is vacuumed non-stop and without changing the filter in between. Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function helps. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly in a few seconds – without coming into contact with any dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. Small parts can be stored on the head of the device. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzles to be stored quickly and conveniently. Other advantages include the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Practical blowing function
- The practical blowing function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly onto the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For perfect cleaning results, whether on dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 524
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Turn switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Effective wet vacuuming
- Entrance area
- Hobby room