Super powerful and energy-efficient with only 1000 watts: device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for the best cleaning results. The WD 4 S V-20/6/22 is equipped with a robust and impact-resistant 20 l stainless steel container, a 6 m long electric cable, 2.2 metre suction hose, flat pleated filter and fleece filter bag. With the flat pleated filter, dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt is vacuumed non-stop and without changing the filter in between. Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function helps. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly in a few seconds – without coming into contact with any dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. Small parts can be stored on the head of the device. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzles to be stored quickly and conveniently. Other advantages include the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.