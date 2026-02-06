The KWD 3 S V-17/4/20 Anniversary Edition is a limited edition with a distinctive colour scheme and special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary. The Black Edition of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner boasts an eye-catching design and comes complete with a car nozzle and four fleece filter bags. With rated input power of 1,000 watts, the vacuum cleaner combines strong suction power with high energy efficiency. The precise interplay of the device, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle ensures first-class cleaning results for dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. Its compact design, the 17-litre stainless steel container, the 4-metre long cable and the 2-metre long suction hose make it a truly flexible device. The blower function takes the hard work out of cleaning hard-to-reach areas. After cleaning, the hose, tools and small parts can be hung back on the device head, and the cable packs away on the cable hook. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be attached to the bumper. The ergonomically shaped, removable handle allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose. Thanks to the clever Pull & Push locking system, opening and closing the container couldn't be simpler.