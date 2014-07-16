Patio & deck cleaning

Patio cleaning

Unbeatable powerhouses – water blasters from Kärcher

From the cord hook to the practical hose reel and rubber high-pressure hose, devices in the K 6 range offer a number of intelligent equipment details to make cleaning easier, even when there is a high level of dirt.

Every home and garden owner who has tried spraying heavy dirt off paved paths knows how limited and weak the cleaning performance of a garden hose is.

The cleaning power of a water blaster, on the other hand, is considerably higher than that of a garden hose. Whether cars, mossy garden paths, patios, roller shutters, dirty barrels or boats, everything can be cleaned quickly and easily.

And even stubborn dirt does not stand a chance when high pressure is used.

Our T-Racer patio cleaner ensures optimum cleaning results with a gentle action, even over large areas. The innovative combination of height-adjustable propellers and two high-pressure nozzles creates a hovercraft effect which allows the T-Racer to hover above the ground.

The device delivers a higher cleaning performance and uniform cleaning results. The casing allows virtually no spray water to escape, thereby protecting both you and the walls from spray.