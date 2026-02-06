Hard floor cleaner FC 2-4 Battery Set
Simple, fast and effective cleaning: the FC 2-4 floor cleaner removes both dry and wet daily dirt in one step. Includes battery and battery charger.
The FC 2-4 floor cleaner impresses with its self-standing design, a low weight of just 2.2 kilograms and automatic switching on and off. To do this, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start and remove dry and wet everyday dirt conveniently in just one step. The maximum battery run time per battery charge is 20 minutes, which corresponds to a cleaning area of 70 square metres. After the device is activated, the roller is automatically moistened with the water from the fresh water tank. This ensures even and effective cleaning of hard floors. It also cleans right up to the edge and picks up hairs easily thanks to integrated hair filters. The integrated, hygienic dirty water tank also means contact with dirt is avoided. This can be removed and cleaned directly after using the device. The included 4 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Features and benefits
All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step50 per cent time saving: Coarse dirt pick-up technology enables wiping without the hassle of vacuuming beforehand. Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter. Optimised edge cleaning thanks to exclusive floor head design.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. The roller is machine-washable at 60 °C.
Automatic on/off switchEasy to switch on and off Fast and intuitive. No need to bend down.
4 V Kärcher Battery Power
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to Li-Ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Parking position
- Device can be comfortably set down for brief pauses
Compact dimensions and low weight
- Handy and easy to transport
Easy device cleaning
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Flexible double joint
- The handle can be moved effortlessly in all directions.
- Easy to manoeuvre
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 55 dB.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|Fresh water tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Dirty water tank capacity (ml)
|100
|Roller working width (mm)
|180
|Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|55
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|nominal 3.6 - 3.7 - max. 4.2
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 70 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 20 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with power charger 80 % / 100 % (min)
|130 / 150
|Output power (A)
|1
|power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 240 x 1200
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Rechargeable battery: 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Charger: 4 V Battery Power charger (1 pc.)
- Multi-surface roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Parking station
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- Wet dirt