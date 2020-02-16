FC 5 FLOOR CLEANER
With the FC 5 or the battery-powered FC 5 Cordless, both dry and damp dirt can be cleaned in a single work step. There is no need for tedious vacuuming beforehand - and wiping is more effortless, thorough and quick than ever before.
The FC 5 saves time and ensures a better cleaning result
Twice as fast as conventional methods*
500 roller revolutions per minute ensure much more thorough results
Suitable for all hard floors
Dry in next to no time
Thanks to the low residual moisture, the wiped floor can be walked on again after a maximum of 2 minutes.
Effortless application
Without scrubbing, hard floor cleaning is more effortless than ever before.
85% water saving***
Compared to conventional methods, the FC 5 saves a lot of valuable water.
Revolutionarily different
The innovative drive concept in the middle of the cleaning head allows the floor cleaner to clean right up to the edge - for excellent results in corners and along edges.
The flexible joint means that even low furniture and narrow, irregularly shaped spaces are no problem for the FC 5.
Thanks to its long cable and high degree of flexibility, the FC 5 floor cleaner can even clean stairs effortlessly.
And so easy to use.
Detergents and accessories
With the range of accessories for the Kärcher floor cleaner you can tailor cleaning and care perfectly to the needs of your floors. For example, our standard detergent is suitable for all hard floors while special detergents for wood and stone offer additional care and protection for these floors.
* Caused by combining vacuuming and wiping into one single step when cleaning the floor with the FC 5/FC 5 Cordless.
** The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves a 20 % better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with wiping cloth cover in the “Wiping” test category. This relates to averaged test results in cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
*** The FC 5 (consumption: 0.6 l)/the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) saves up to 85 / 90 % water when cleaning a floor area of 60 m² compared to a conventional mop and 5-litre bucket (consumption: 5.0 l).