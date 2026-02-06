The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner collects both dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. There is no longer any need to vacuum the floor before wiping it clean, saving half the time**. Its 4-roller technology with counter rotation enables fast and effective cleaning with high dirt removal while gliding smoothly across the floor. Even hair is picked up without any problems thanks to the hair filter. Floors are up to 20% cleaner than with conventional mops* – and right up to the edge too. The hassle of dragging a bucket around is a thing of the past, as the floor cleaner has both a fresh water tank and a dirty water tank. There is also no longer any contact with dirt, as the rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water and the dirty water goes straight into the dirty water tank. The water volume and speed of rotation of the rollers can be adjusted with two cleaning modes to suit the floor type. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt. The battery run time is 45 minutes – enough to clean an area of around 175 m². The device is suitable for all hard floors (tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC, vinyl).