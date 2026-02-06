Hard floor cleaner FC 8 Smart Signature Line
Freshly mopped floors without having to vacuum first: the FC 8 Smart Signature Line floor cleaner incl. LEDs makes it possible. With attractive LCD display and app connection.
Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the original signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher as a special design element, such as the FC 8 Smart Signature Line, making it instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. The battery-powered floor cleaner gives your floor a real WOW factor – and in half the usual time.** Thanks to 4-roller-technology, it removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt without vacuuming beforehand. LED lights in the cleaning head leave no speck of dust undetected, and special filters ensure good hair pick-up. Our top model has an attractive LCD display and app connection providing smart support for your cleaning tasks. Simple step-by-step instructions on the display quickly tell you everything you need to know about your device. A variety of cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, can be transmitted to the device via the app and selected on the display. Individual adjustments can also be made to the water quantity and roller speed via the app.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Attractive LCD displaySimple device application with step-by-step instructions. Avoidance of application errors through warnings and error messages on the display. Intuitive operation.
Countless options for cleaning modesFrequently required cleaning modes are preset on the device: two cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt. With app connection: transmission of a large number of additional cleaning modes to the device, optimised for different floor types, as well as configuration of your own individual cleaning modes. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Approximately 60 minutes of battery runtime from the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Attractive LCD display shows the battery level in percent, minutes or as a status bar.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 230
|Fresh water tank capacity (ml)
|400
|Dirty water tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2.85
|Battery running time (min)
|approx. 60
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before wiping.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- LCD display
- Self-cleaning mode
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- Wet dirt