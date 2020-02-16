AN EFFICIENT UPGRADE FOR THE FC 5
Small difference, big impact: thanks to the new suction head cover with a wider air channel and integrated thread lifter, the FC 5 is even better at picking up dust and crumbs.
The new FC 5 and FC 5 Cordless models are already equipped with the improved cover as standard.
I have an FC 5. But which suction head cover?
Press to take off
Turn it
Check if a replacement is required
Fix the suction head cover
Where do I find the part number?
The number can be found on the identification label under the dirty water tank.