AN EFFICIENT UPGRADE FOR THE FC 5

Suction Head Banner
Fc 5 neu

Small difference, big impact: thanks to the new suction head cover with a wider air channel and integrated thread lifter, the FC 5 is even better at picking up dust and crumbs.

The new FC 5 and FC 5 Cordless models are already equipped with the improved cover as standard.

I have an FC 5. But which suction head cover?

Floor CLeaner Illu neu

Press to take off

Floor Cleaner Illu 2 neu

Turn it

Floor Cleaner Illu 3 neu

Check if a replacement is required

Floor cleaner Illu 4 neu

Fix the suction head cover

Do I need a new suction head
Part number FC

Where do I find the part number?

The number can be found on the identification label under the dirty water tank.

The FC range: floor cleaners for every requirement

Floor Cleaner Range