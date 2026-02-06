The compact SC 1 Multi handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and is ready for deep cleaning in a flash. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – for longer maintenance intervals and fewer interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change are always on display. There is also the option of extending to the innovative multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop.