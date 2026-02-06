Steam cleaner SC 2 EasyFix
The SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner from Kärcher is the ideal starting model for steam cleaning without chemicals. For pure cleanliness on hard surfaces throughout the home. With the EasyFix floor nozzle.
The simple and intuitive-to-use SC 2 EasyFix entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Practical accessory storage on the device as well as a parking position for the floor nozzle are useful details for even more convenient steam cleaning. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The SC 2 EasyFix Kärcher steam cleaner cleans entirely without chemicals and can be used anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt is reliably removed.
Features and benefits
Accessory storage and parking positionConvenient accessory storage and easy floor nozzle parking during working interruptions.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Child lock on the steam gunA locking system offers reliable protection against improper use by children
Multifunctional accessories
- Can be used to clean a wide variety of surfaces as required thanks to the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and many more accessories.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For thoroughly clean results and improved dirt removal and pick up.
Two-level steam flow control on handle
- The steam volume can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1500
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.2
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|6.5
|Boiler capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 254 x 260
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow regulation: on handle (two-step)
- Steam hose with gun: 2.2 m
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs