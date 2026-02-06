Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line: recognisable at a glance as the best Kärcher device in its category. Our top steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line makes hygienic cleaning a relaxing exercise. High-end functions such as the steam output, which can be adjusted to the surface and degree of soiling, or the VapoHydro function, with which hot water can be switched on in addition to the steam, ensure real WOW moments even during work. Thanks to the real-time LED display, you can see how quickly the device is ready for use, and thanks to the built-in accessory compartment, it's not just your own home that will be tidy when the work is done.