Battery vacuum cleaner VC 4 Cordless myHome
Effortless vacuuming thanks to lightweight design: The VC 4 Cordless myHome takes the effort out of vacuuming in small households.
Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: The VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a running time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, quiet running, ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets. The handy Power Lock removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Its carefully conceived design also means it can clean those hard-to-reach areas, such as along the sofa or under furniture.
Features and benefits
Fine-tuned technologyPowerful 21.6 V battery, perfectly matched with active floor nozzle. Optimised running time of 30 mins in normal mode.
Two-stage power controlAmple running time to clean small households. Optional boost mode. Up to 18 minutes running time at the highest power level.
Easy to useThe power can be quickly and easily adjusted according to the task at hand. Simple 1-click filter emptying. Includes Power Lock for ease of operation.
Practically designed filter system
- 3-stage filter system with cyclonic, air inlet and sponge filters.
- No need to buy replacement filter bags.
- Simple 1-click filter emptying.
Active floor nozzle
- Optimum dirt pick-up by motorized roller.
- Ensures reliable cleaning of surfaces.
- Extreme manoeuvrability makes it very easy to move under furniture.
Easy stowage of cordless vacuum cleaner
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Space-saving design, always ready-to-go.
- Convenient charging from fixed position.
Wide range of applications
- Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Noise power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|650
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|21.6
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 30 Boost mode: / approx. 18
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|345
|power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 236 x 2
Scope of supply
- Rechargeable battery: 21.6 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 unit)
- Foam filter
- Air intake filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle and soft dusting brush (2-in-1)
- Suction Tube: Metal
- Small wall bracket
Equipment
- Bagless filter system
- Performance regulation: with 2 performance levels
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Rugs
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs