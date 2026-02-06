Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: The VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a running time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: 1-click dust container emptying, boost function, quiet running, ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets. The handy Power Lock removes the need to constantly hold down the power button. Its carefully conceived design also means it can clean those hard-to-reach areas, such as along the sofa or under furniture.