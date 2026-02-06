Become a cleaning expert with the Kärcher Home & Garden app: in combination with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control water blaster, you achieve top cleaning results. The app contains the helpful application consultant, who supports the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The water blaster is equipped with a high-pressure gun and 2 spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.