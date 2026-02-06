Water blaster K 2 Power Control Car

With support from the application consultant in the app: the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example. Incl. Car Cleaning Kit.

The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush for removing grey film and 500 ml of car shampoo. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.

Features and benefits
Home & Garden app
The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.  Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Easy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
For a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
  • For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the water blaster.
  • Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents. 
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (psi) max. 1750
Flow rate (l/min) max. 6
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1.4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 247 x 280 x 586

Scope of supply

  • Car Kit: Wash brush, Car Shampoo 0.5 l
  • Lance extension
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Garden hose adaptor A3/4"

Equipment

  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
  • Bicycles
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
