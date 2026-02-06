Water blaster K 2 Power Control Car
With support from the application consultant in the app: the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example. Incl. Car Cleaning Kit.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush for removing grey film and 500 ml of car shampoo. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the water blaster.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1750
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 6
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|247 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Car Kit: Wash brush, Car Shampoo 0.5 l
- Lance extension
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture