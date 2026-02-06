The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control water blaster. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The K 2 Power Control Home including Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and the "Patio & Deck" detergent (500 ml) provide splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.