Water blaster K 2 Premium VPS
Say goodbye to dirt: keep your property, garden furniture, and smaller garden surfaces looking their best with the K 2 Premium VPS water blaster.
Make dirt on cars, steps, gardening tools and outdoor furniture a thing of the past: The K 2 Premium VPS water blaster with vario power spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet is the ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided even removes stubborn dirt. The smooth-running wheels make the K 2 Premium VPS water blaster easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the six-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 Premium VPS itself.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergent. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Clean and tidyStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1750
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 6.3
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 790
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Terrace
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bicycles