Water blaster K 3
You can always count on the K 3 pressure washer: The trusty assistant is well suited to light dirt on smaller garden surfaces and patios, garden furniture, cars, etc.
With the K 3 pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its 6-metre long high-pressure hose, the washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and cars. Thanks to the Vario Power Spray Lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, and the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. The smooth-running wheels make the K 3 pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergent. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Clean and tidyStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1950
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 6.9
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1700
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bicycles