The Kärcher K3 Deck performs well when used on moderate dirt and, with the PS 20 Power Scrubber included, offers the ideal conditions for immaculate stairwell cleaning. The Water Blaster is fitted with a Quick Connect gun and 8 m high-pressure hose and is suitable for occasional jobs around the home. Whether used on bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles, it leaves surfaces shining. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), the Water Blaster can be adjusted and adapted to the surface you are cleaning simply by twisting. The dirt blaster with rotating point jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The pump of the K3 Deck is reliably protected by a water filter to ensure a long service life.