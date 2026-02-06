Water blaster K 3 Deck
K3 Deck Water Blaster with PS 20 Power Scrubber for ideal stairwell cleaning. The device is ideal for occasional use and removal of light dirt around the home.
The Kärcher K3 Deck performs well when used on moderate dirt and, with the PS 20 Power Scrubber included, offers the ideal conditions for immaculate stairwell cleaning. The Water Blaster is fitted with a Quick Connect gun and 8 m high-pressure hose and is suitable for occasional jobs around the home. Whether used on bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles, it leaves surfaces shining. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), the Water Blaster can be adjusted and adapted to the surface you are cleaning simply by twisting. The dirt blaster with rotating point jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The pump of the K3 Deck is reliably protected by a water filter to ensure a long service life.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- Easy connection of the high-pressure hose and the high-pressure spray gun.
Detergent tank
- Convenient and easy use of detergent.
Cable hook
- Practical cable storage.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- Reliable protection from pressure overload.
- Switches motor off when spray gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1950
|Flow rate (l/min)
|6.3
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.7
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|248 x 279 x 803
Scope of supply
- Lance extension
- Balcony power scrubber PS 20
- Detergents: Wood cleaner 3-in-1 RM 612, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- Outside steps