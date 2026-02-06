With the small and space-saving K 3 water blaster, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its four-metre long high-pressure hose, the water blaster is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and even vehicles. Thanks to the Vario Power Spray Lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, whilst the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long service life. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 3 Horizontal to wherever it is needed. For added convenience, the Quick Connect system allows the high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 3 Horizontal itself.