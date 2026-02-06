Water blaster K 3 Horizontal
You can always count on the K 3 Horizontal water blaster: The small space-saving assistant is ideally suited to cleaning dirt from smaller garden surfaces, patios, garden furniture and cars.
With the small and space-saving K 3 water blaster, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its four-metre long high-pressure hose, the water blaster is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and even vehicles. Thanks to the Vario Power Spray Lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, whilst the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long service life. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 3 Horizontal to wherever it is needed. For added convenience, the Quick Connect system allows the high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 3 Horizontal itself.
Features and benefits
Ultra-compact space-saving deviceFor simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergent. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Clean and tidyStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Perfectly matched accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1950
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 6.9
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1700
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 197 x 264
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage